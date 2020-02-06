3 injured in rollover crash on northbound I-15 near Bunkerville

One person was ejected from a vehicle in the rollover that occurred just after 11:20 a.m. on I-15 near mile marker 108.

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

Three people were injured, including one critical, after a rollover accident Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 15 west of Bunkerville.

The rollover occurred just after 11:20 a.m. on I-15 near mile marker 108, according to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk. Three people were in the vehicle, but only one was thrown from it, he said.

The person ejected was taken by Mercy Air to University Medical Center, Buratczuk said. The two that were restrained were transported by ambulance to UMC.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

