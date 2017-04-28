3 passengers safe after small plane goes off airport runway near Las Vegas

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a downed plane at Jean Sport Aviation Center in Jean on Friday, April 28, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A small airplane carrying three people went off the runway after an emergency landing at the Jean Sport Aviation Center on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. at the airport at 23600 Las Vegas Blvd. South, just east of Interstate 15 in the community of Jean, about 30 miles southwest of Las Vegas, said Christine Crews, a spokeswoman for the Department of Aviation.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to the accident, Crews said.

A Cessna 172 aircraft carrying three people chose to land in Jean after someone suffered a medical emergency on board. Upon landing, the airplane went off of the runway, suffering serious damage, Crews said.

There were no injuries in result of the landing. One person was taken to a local hospital due to the medical emergency.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation and Safety Board will investigate the accident, FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer said.

The aircraft cannot be flown and will have to be moved by a crane, forcing closure of two runways at the airport, Crews said.

The Jean Sport Aviation Center is not a highly trafficked airport and there wont be a huge impact, she said.

