3 people plucked from snowmelt-swollen Truckee River in Reno

Water from Lake Tahoe flows into the Truckee River through the dam at Tahoe City, Calif., in this photo taken on Feb. 23, 2017. The drought-busting snow and rain in the mountains around Tahoe have pushed the lake's level to its highest mark in more than a decade. (Jason Bean /The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

RENO — A Reno fire official said rescuers pulled two men and a woman from the snowmelt-swollen Truckee River after they fell from a raft during the weekend.

Reno fire Battalion Chief John McNamara told the Reno Gazette-Journal that crews responding to a call about 5:30 p.m. Sunday found two people in the swift-flowing water and walked them to the shore near Chalk Bluff.

McNamara said the third person was pulled from the water near Crissie Caughlin Park by rescue team members on kayaks.

No other injuries were reported.

McNamara said officials have been warning people the river is flowing rapidly as snow melts from warmer temperatures in mountain elevations near Lake Tahoe.