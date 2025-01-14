After grassroots fight, BLM moves to shield Ash Meadows from mining

Water and endangered species are the throughline in the fight to stave off lithium mining from this vulnerable area.

AMARGOSA VALLEY — From the steps of the White House to the porches of Nye County residents forced to spend thousands of dollars to drill their wells deeper, the extensive fight to protect the water of one vulnerable region of Nevada may soon be won.

Any new attempts of exploration for lithium or any other minerals near the Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, about 90 miles northwest of Las Vegas, will be denied for 20 years. Deb Haaland, secretary of the Interior Department, used her power on Tuesday to issue a so-called 20-year “mineral withdrawal,” an action that suspends new mining activity in a swath of land that spans nearly 309,000 acres.

Following a 90-day public comment period, the protections will begin. A coalition of residents, environmentalists, local officials and the Timbisha Shoshone tribe met with Interior officials in Washington D.C. last year after collecting letters of support from Nevada’s Congressional delegation, a Nevada legislative committee, the Nye County Commission and more.

Lithium has captivated Nevada’s mining industry as of late. The state is home to the only active lithium mine in the country in Esmeralda County, with another on the way next door and one being built on the northwestern edge of the state.

Carolyn Allen, the Amargosa Valley town board chair who has led local opposition to lithium exploration, has long said more mining could spell the end for her town of about 1,400 people, who rely on groundwater wells for drinking water.

“Today’s action by the federal government is a victory for common sense and for every family, farmer and ecosystem that depends on this land,” Allen said. “The people of Amargosa Valley are fighting for the very foundation of life in our community — our water.”

Why it matters: Water

The Amargosa River watershed connects a string of rural towns starting in Beatty and ending in Death Valley National Park’s Badwater Basin.

Ash Meadows, sometimes called the Galapagos of the Mojave Desert, is perhaps best known as the home of the endangered Devils Hole pupfish. It’s a stone’s throw from the residential portion of Amargosa Valley, where residents have bitterly fought to stave off lithium exploration.

Rover Critical Minerals, a Canadian mineral exploration company, made an inital attempt in 2023 to find lithium near the refuge that was blocked by the Bureau of Land Management. In a move that many saw as an escalation, the company claimed their stake to minerals in and around the town last year.

Rover has denied that mineral exploration would have any impact to the groundwater table, citing a hydrologist it hired. Studies from The Nature Conservancy, a nonpartisan nonprofit, proved otherwise. The company existing mineral claims will not be affected by Tuesday’s announcement.

“It’s clear that past decisions allowing mining near Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge no longer serve the public good, and it’s time for the federal government to correct course,” said Erika Gerling, town board chair of the Beatty, where the headwaters of the Amargosa River are located. “Without water, the refuge, our communities and our way of life cannot survive.”

In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal in June, Rover’s CEO suggested that the oil and gas lobby was stifling efforts to find mineral deposits in Amargosa Valley that would be used for clean energy, such as lithium, used for electric vehicle batteries. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday morning.

However, the coalition sees the mineral withdrawal as a net gain and something that will protect water for generations.

“This is a pivotal moment in our shared fight to protect Ash Meadows, Death Valley and the Amargosa Valley, but let’s be clear: this victory belongs to the people who call the valley home,” said Mason Voehl, executive director of the Amargosa Conservancy, the nonprofit lobbied for the withdrawal. “They’ve shown us what true civic engagement looks like — organizing tirelessly, raising their voices, and standing up for the desert and for their families’ futures.”

