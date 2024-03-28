Alabama man killed in Nye County crash
The Southern Command of the Nevada Highway Patrol has investigated 18 fatal crashes resulting in 22 fatalities this year.
An Alabama motorist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Nye County earlier this month, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
Gregory Markley, 67, was northbound on U.S. 95 in a 2024 Toyota Corolla about 4:10 p.m. March 15 when he crossed the solid yellow center line and crashed into a southbound Ford F-250 pickup with trailer in tow.
Markley was declared deceased at the scene north of Crystal while two occupants in the pickup were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries not were not life-threatening.
