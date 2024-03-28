74°F
Alabama man killed in Nye County crash

Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2024 - 2:21 pm
 

An Alabama motorist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Nye County earlier this month, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Gregory Markley, 67, was northbound on U.S. 95 in a 2024 Toyota Corolla about 4:10 p.m. March 15 when he crossed the solid yellow center line and crashed into a southbound Ford F-250 pickup with trailer in tow.

Markley was declared deceased at the scene north of Crystal while two occupants in the pickup were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries not were not life-threatening.

The Southern Command of the Nevada Highway Patrol has investigated 18 fatal crashes resulting in 22 fatalities this year.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

