Assigned single day for winter landscape, tree watering begins Friday

Winter watering restrictions begin Friday for Southern Nevada property owners.

Residents are allowed one assigned day of landscape or tree watering a week from Nov. 1 through Feb. 28, according to the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

Winter restrictions limit spray irrigation to one assigned day per week based on each property’s address. You can find your assigned watering day at snwa.com.

Watering on a day other than your assigned day or letting water spray or flow off your property is considered water waste and could result in hefty water-waste fees starting at $80 and increasing for repeat violations, according to the water authority.

Sunday watering is always prohibited.

Some tips to maximize water savings and manage monthly water bills:

Water mid-morning to avoid freezing and prevent ice from forming on lawns and sidewalks.

Adjust your irrigation clock to coincide with the end of daylight saving time at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.

Set your drip system to water plants and trees once a week or less; they need much less water than grass.

Single-family homeowners can save even more water and reduce monthly bills by converting grass to water-efficient landscaping.

The water authority recently extended its temporary $5 per square foot cash rebate for up to 10,000 square feet for homeowners who remove grass to water-efficient, drip irrigated landscaping under the Water Smart Landscapes Rebate Program.

However, homeowners must apply by the end of 2024 to take advantage of the increased rebate. Once enrolled, homeowners have 12 months to complete their projects and cash in on the limited-time offer.

