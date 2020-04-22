At least 1 dead in rollover crash northwest of Las Vegas

All northbound travel lanes on U.S. Highway 95 north of Kyle Canyon Road were blocked late Tuesday.

A rollover crash on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, left at least one person dead. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday night northwest of Las Vegas.

A vehicle rolled over on U.S. Highway 95 near mile marker 98 around 9:20 p.m., and one man is confirmed dead, trooper Travis Smaka said. All northbound travel lanes are blocked.

The Regional Transportation Commission tweeted shortly before 10 p.m. that the crash occurred after Kyle Canyon Road.

The car went off the right shoulder and overcorrected on its way back onto the freeway, Smaka said. He said excessive speed is believed to have been a factor, but it’s too early to tell if impairment was a factor.

It was the 13th fatal crash investigated by the Highway Patrol this year. No other information was immediately available.

