August deaths of 3 infants in Las Vegas investigated

Las Vegas police are investigating three separate child deaths this month, all of which involve babies under a year old.

In the first case, 3-month-old Aurora Null-Class died Aug. 3 at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police were called at 8:54 a.m. that day to a home on Palmhurst Drive, near Alta and South Buffalo drives, according to dispatch logs.

A Department of Family Services report disclosing the girl’s death said she was found unresponsive by her caregiver and taken to the hospital.

Child Protective Services received two previous allegations of abuse in the family, in July 2019 and and August 2020. Both were found unsubstantiated.

A third allegation, from the day Aurora was born, was found substantiated, according to the department’s report.

“A concern is noted regarding the caregiver’s protective capacity and prior CPS involvement,” the report read.

On Aug. 7, Isaac Aviles was rushed in an ambulance to University Medical Center where he died, according to the coroner’s office. He was 7 months old.

The baby’s family had no prior history with Child Protective Services, according to a report from the Department of Family Services.

Isaac’s death was initially coded with police as a call at 9:32 a.m. on Virtuoso Court, near West Windmill Lane and South Rainbow Boulevard, according to dispatch logs.

On Aug. 13, 6-week-old Anais Branom was pronounced dead in a Las Vegas home, according to the coroner’s office.

Dispatch logs show police were called at 5:47 a.m. to a home by Charlie Frias Park, near South Lindell Road and West Tropicana Avenue, in connection with the child’s death.

His family had no prior history with Child Protective Services, according to a report from the Department of Family Services.

Police declined to provide information in any of the deaths, citing an open investigation.

The coroner’s office had not determined a cause or manner of death for any the children as of Thursday.

