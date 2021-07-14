Beatty temporarily running low on diesel fuel, Nye County says

The diesel fuel supply in Beatty was low on Wednesday afternoon, Nye County authorities said.

(Getty Images)

Beatty is along U.S. Highway 95, about 115 miles northwest of Las Vegas. The town’s Rebel gas station, one of two in Beatty, was out of diesel fuel as of Wednesday evening, but the station was expecting another shipment within a few hours, the county said in a statement at about 2:20 p.m.

The second station in town, Eddie World Gasoline, still had a diesel fuel supply, the county said.

Initially, the county on Wednesday reported that both stations were out of diesel fuel, but the county later corrected its statement, noting that only the Rebel gas station was temporarily out of diesel Wednesday afternoon.

Outside of Beatty, the nearest gas stations with diesel are in Amargosa Valley, about 30 miles south of Beatty; Pahrump, about 75 miles south; or Tonopah, about 95 miles north, the county said.

