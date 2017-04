(Thinkstock)

Carson City Library (Google streetview image)

CARSON CITY — Books at the Carson City Library have been removed after employees found bed bugs embedded within.

Library Director Sena Loyd says a customer returned the books and a staff member quickly noticed the bugs.

An investigation found five books to be contaminated. Another 34 books will remain quarantined and heat-treated as a precaution.

Book carts and bins have also been disinfected.