Boulder City buys Tesla e-vehicles for police department

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2022 - 10:31 am
 
One of the new Tesla electric vehicles for the Boulder City Police Department. (City of Boulder City Facebook)
One of the new electric vehicles for the Boulder City Police Department. (City of Boulder City Facebook)

Boulder City has purchased a new fleet Tesla electric vehicles for its police department.

The city said in a Facebook post that the purchase is part of its work to reduce its fossil fuel consumption.

The vehicles were bought with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Boulder City Police Department “is the biggest gas user in the city, and this decision focused on long-term savings for our residents and environmentally supportive efforts,” the city wrote in a post.

