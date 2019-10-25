Boulder City facility quarantined after virus claims 5 horses

Nevada wildlife officials have ordered a quarantine on a Boulder City horse facility after multiple horses had to be euthanized after contracting a contagious virus.

(Getty Images)

The state Department of Agriculture says lab results confirmed animals at the Horseman’s Association Property tested positive for horse herpes.

Department officials say the quarantine is a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of Equine Herpesvirus-1 among the 500 horses on the Southern Nevada property.

Officials say the virus is a highly transmittable disease between horses.

Humans aren’t susceptible, but can spread the virus to other horses by touching contaminated equipment.

Horse owners say signs of the disease include fever, cough and runny nose.