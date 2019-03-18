Boulder City police investigate possible murder-suicide

(Facebook)

The Boulder City Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide.

Officers performed a welfare check on Sunday at a residence on the 700 block of Capri Drive when they found a man and woman in their 70s dead from gunshot wounds, according to police.

It is not known how long they had been deceased.

Officers found a weapon at the scene and believe it may be a murder-suicide.

“Boulder City is not immune from crime, and it’s especially tough for family, friends and neighbors who are left with more questions than answers at this time,” Police Chief Tim Shea said in a statement. “We send our sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of the couple.”

No further information was immediately available.

The coroner’s office will release the names pending notification of next of kin.

