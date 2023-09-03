Burning Man attendees using buckets for toilets, festival becomes mudpit

After rains turned the Burning Man festival into a muddy mess, attendees were sheltering in place.

The Burning Man festival on Sept. 2, 2023. (Becky Steele)

This photo from Burning Man attendee Becky Steele, 33, of California, shows a rainbow over the rain-soaked muddy desert floor where the festival takes place, on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Becky Steele)

The Burning Man festival on Sept. 2, 2023. (Becky Steele)

The Burning Man festival on Sept. 2, 2023. (Becky Steele)

The Burning Man festival on Sept. 2, 2023. (Becky Steele)

People were forced to use buckets for toilets as the rain continued to fall Sunday at the Burning Man festival in northern Nevada, where tens of thousands of people were still stranded after the wet weather turned the usually dry desert floor into a huge mudpit.

Attendees at the annual festival, which got underway last Sunday and runs until Labor Day in the Black Rock Desert about 120 miles north of Reno, said the mood Sunday was mixed. While some people were continuing to have a bright outlook despite the gray weather, others were cautious, scared and bummed out.

Becky Steele, 33, of Orange County, California, who was at Burning Man with several friends, said she and her group were doing what authorities have been asking Burning Man attendees to do after the rains spurred the closure of all roads into and out of the festival: ride the storms out and shelter in place.

No Ebola. No fence. Real time, boots on the ground dispatch from Burning Man Sunday morning. Used to be able to count on this app to provide real time info in a crisis. Those days are long gone. #Burningman2023#burningman #ebola #misinformation #burningmanebola pic.twitter.com/SHTifpyMNS — itsabravoworld (@itsabravoworld) September 3, 2023

“A lot of people are prepared for this and a lot of people aren’t. I’d say it’s pretty split,” Steele said in text messages because spotty phone service made it too difficult to have a conversation. “I think the people who are prepared are mostly helping the ones who aren’t.”

Steele provided a few observations. She friend who had biked around the festival on Sunday had noticed that a lot of people were in a bad mood, but that most people she knew were staying positive. She said people were still partying Saturday night. A lot of people were using buckets for toilets, she said, because the trucks that service the portable toilets haven’t been able to access the festival.

Steele was one of an estimated 70,000 people who were still stranded Sunday at Burning Man, which is a huge, annual gathering that transforms a stretch of northern Nevada desert into a makeshift community called Block Rock City, where free expression reigns.

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday also reported at least one death at the festival, but provided few further details other than to say that the person’s family has been notified and that the death was under investigation.

Rumors have been flying at the festival. Steele said she heard the person was electrocuted, but that was unconfirmed.

The sheer amount of rain that has fallen on Black Rock City has made it “virtually impossible for motorized vehicles to traverse the playa,” said a statement issued Saturday by the sheriff’s office.

More rain was expected in the coming days, including rain on Sunday, which could cause “further delays and disruptions,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Reno forecast office of the National Weather Service, scattered showers and thunderstorms were expected in the area of Burning Man until about 8 p.m. Sunday night. Monday was expected to be sunny and clear, and with that forecast comes the hope that Monday will be safe enough to reopen some or all of the roads.

A spokesperson for the Nevada National Guard said Sunday it had not been deployed.

“As of right now there has not been a request for activation of the Nevada National Guard,” said Capt. Emerson Marcus.

Meanwhile, social media posts showed the situation on the ground at Burning Man.

Diplo, the DJ, posted on X that he and comedian Chris Rock walked five miles in the mud before they were picked up by pickup truck driver.

just walked 5 miles in the mud out of burning man with chris rock and a fan picked us up pic.twitter.com/0uxSXLHgY6 — diplo (@diplo) September 2, 2023

Files from the Associated Press were used in this report.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.