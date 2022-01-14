California man identified as one of 4 killed in wrong-way crash

The Clark County coroner’s office on Friday identified the third of four people killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 near Jean Monday.

Enrique Jose Ruiz, 59, of Fontana, California, died when a red Cadillac traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes of I-15 collided with a Toyota pickup at about 6 p.m., causing the truck to burst into flames.

Also killed in the crash were Shahriar Khodadadi, 39, of Santa Monica, California, and Erica Morell, 37, of Henderson. The name of the fourth person killed hasn’t been released yet by the coroner’s office.

Three of the deceased were in the truck and one was in the Cadillac, but the Nevada Highway Patrol hasn’t said yet who the wrong-way driver was or released any further information.

