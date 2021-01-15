Car crashes into Carson City sporting goods store, injuring 5

A medical emergency may have caused a man to drive through a Carson City sporting goods store on Friday, seriously injuring two people and hurting three others.

Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno. (Courtesy Google Street View)

A driver believed to have experienced a “medical emergency” drove through a Carson City sporting goods store on Friday morning, seriously injuring two people and hurting three others, officials said.

Carson City Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Sportsman’s Warehouse, 1443 S. Carson St., about 11 a.m. Friday after the car crashed into the building, Sheriff Kenneth Furlong said.

“It is suspected there may have been a medical emergency. (The driver) accelerated through the intersection” before crashing into the business, Furlong said.

The man’s car crashed into the east side of the building and ended up on the opposite side of the store, the sheriff said.

Two of the people injured were flown to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno with “substantial injuries,” Furlong said.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.