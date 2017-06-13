Centene to offer health coverage through Nevada exchange

(Thinkstock)

While insurance providers nationwide are scaling back their participation in the health-care exchanges created by the Affordable Care Act, insurer Centene announced Tuesday it will join Nevada’s marketplace next year.

The company, which serves 1.2 million customers, will become the fourth to offer medical coverage through Nevada’s Silver State Health Insurance Exchange.

“We are well positioned to continue providing accessible, high quality and culturally sensitive health care services to our members,” Michael F. Neidorff, the company’s CEO and president, said in a statement.

Though uncertainty about whether President Donald Trump will stop government funding to help cover insurers’ added expenses is prompting many to pull out of the ACA marketplaces, The Associated Press reports that Centene has found a profitable niche targeting low-income customers eligible for subsidies under the law known as Obamacare.

About 90 percent of the company’s customers are eligible for subsidies, according to the release.

Beyond Nevada, the company plans to offer coverage in Missouri and Kansas for the first time and will expand existing business in Florida, Ohio, Indiana, Texas, Georgia and Washington, according to the release. The company did not announce what it plans to charge for coverage.

Contact Jessie Bekker at jbekker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4563. Follow @jessiebekks on Twitter.