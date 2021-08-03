Child among 2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-15

Two people were killed, including a child, in a wrong-way crash on Monday night south of Moapa.

Two people were killed, including a child, in a wrong-way crash on Monday night south of Moapa, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The crash involved a wrong-way driver traveling south in a northbound lane of Interstate 15, about 12 miles south of Moapa, Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said.

Two people have died, “one of which is a juvenile,” Smaka said in a text message to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified one of the people killed as 19-year-old Javarius Barfield, of Lawrenceville, Georgia.

The coroner’s office has not identified the child who died.

Investigators believe that impairment was a factor in the crash, Smaka said.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

