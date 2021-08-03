108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Local Nevada

Child among 2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-15

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2021 - 5:25 am
 
Updated August 3, 2021 - 3:30 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were killed, including a child, in a wrong-way crash on Monday night south of Moapa, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The crash involved a wrong-way driver traveling south in a northbound lane of Interstate 15, about 12 miles south of Moapa, Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said.

Two people have died, “one of which is a juvenile,” Smaka said in a text message to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified one of the people killed as 19-year-old Javarius Barfield, of Lawrenceville, Georgia.

The coroner’s office has not identified the child who died.

Investigators believe that impairment was a factor in the crash, Smaka said.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Glenn Puit contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
2
Raiders lose 2nd player to retirement in past week
Raiders lose 2nd player to retirement in past week
3
Raiders report: John Brown says he’s no match for Henry Ruggs
Raiders report: John Brown says he’s no match for Henry Ruggs
4
Las Vegas father dies from COVID; ‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’
Las Vegas father dies from COVID; ‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’
5
Police: Suspect went for injured trooper’s gun after vehicle stopped
Police: Suspect went for injured trooper’s gun after vehicle stopped
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Aerial view of the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, March 12, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-J ...
Which states send the most people to Nevada?
Stacker

The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

 
Nevada’s oldest casino turns 90
By / RJ

Historians say the origins and past of Railroad Pass tie into many developments that helped turn Southern Nevada into what it is today.