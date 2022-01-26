Clark County COVID-19 cases drop; hospitalizations, deaths remain high

Clark County on Wednesday reported 2,540 new coronavirus cases and 35 deaths, as cases continued to drop but deaths and hospitalizations remained at high levels.

The update brought totals posted by the Southern Nevada Health District to 463,850 cases and 6,802 deaths. While the average of daily new cases has been dropping consistently for over a week, the number of deaths and hospitalizations have not.

That’s to be expected, because test positivity rate and case rate often lead the other metrics, either at the beginning or end of a surge. But it signified that numbers are still very high, even as the county appears to have reached the peak of the current omicron-driven surge.

The two-week moving average of daily fatalities stood at seven on Wednesday, while the number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in the county increased by 20, to 1,685. The two-week moving average of daily new cases dropped from 2,849 on Tuesday to 2,645.

The county’s 14-day test positivity rate, which tracks the percentage of people tested who are found to be infected, decreased by 0.7 percentage point to 36.0 percent in Wednesday’s update.

County officials were expected to discuss the current COVID-19 outlook at a midday briefing.

Kevin Dick, district health officer for the Washoe County health district, said Wednesday morning that people still need to be cognizant of the disease, even if the current surge has peaked.

“Even if we are hitting the peak, it’s important that people not let their guard down with this incredible number of cases,” he said. “Omicron is out in our community and people have a very large chance of coming across somebody that’s infected.”

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state saw similar trends, reporting 3,480 new cases and 40 deaths over the preceding day. That brought totals posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services to 607,653 cases and 8,837 deaths.

New cases were slightly below the two-week moving average, which decreased sharply to 3,585. The two-week moving average of daily deaths increased from nine to 10.

In the state’s other closely-watched metrics, the 14-day test positivity rate decreased 0.4 percentage points to 34.7 percent, while the number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 increased by six, to 1,977.

As of Wednesday, state data showed that 55.62 percent of Nevadans five and older were fully vaccinated, compared with 55.00 percent in Clark County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

