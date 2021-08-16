Colleague of Mesquite councilman resigns from nonprofit board

“I have no choice but to resign immediately,” the woman wrote. “I simply wouldn’t be able to look my daughter in the eye or myself in the mirror otherwise.”

Councilman George Gault in front of Mesquite City Hall on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

From left, Mesquite City Councilman George Gault, Mayor Pro-Tem Sandra Ramaker and Mayor Allan Litman during a City Council meeting on June 8, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A woman who served on the board of a Mesquite nonprofit alongside a city councilman embroiled in a series of controversial political mailers has resigned.

Kimberly Woolsey submitted her resignation to Mesquite Works on Wednesday, shortly after the Las Vegas Review-Journal published a story — under the headline “In the race for mayor in a small Nevada town, a big secret is exposed” — that detailed, in part, Mesquite City Councilman George Gault’s involvement in the drafting of at least one political mailer last fall.

The letters were distributed to Mesquite residents in October and included details of an alleged sexual assault, ultimately leading to the identification of the accuser, who was 16 at the time. The city has been fractured ever since.

“After recent events and statements by my colleague, I have no choice but to resign immediately,” Woolsey wrote in an announcement on Facebook, which included a link to the newspaper’s story. “I simply wouldn’t be able to look my daughter in the eye or myself in the mirror otherwise.”

Woolsey later confirmed her resignation to the Review-Journal.

“It was a difficult decision,” she said. “I love Mesquite Works and what they do for our community. I am positive they will continue to do good work.”

Mesquite Works is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help “the positive growth of Mesquite’s economic base” by providing resources to connect employers with job seekers.

Gault could not be reached for immediate comment on Monday.

In the aftermath of the letters, Gault, on numerous occasions, publicly discussed the criminal case.

“You remember being in love as a teenager,” Gault said during a City Council meeting after the letters hit Mesquite mailboxes. “You remember the days you were absolutely convinced that you were so in love with that person that you would do anything to keep that relationship.”

He concluded: “I think that was pretty much what was going on here. This is not a case about sexual assault.”

The accuser, Kylee Tobler, was in the audience that evening. She told the Review-Journal in June that she couldn’t believe what she was hearing.

“These people don’t know me. If I pass them in the grocery store or on the street, I would have no idea who these people are, but they thought that they were justified in giving their opinion on whether I was assaulted or not, or whether things were handled correctly,” she said. “It was put out in a political mailer, but this was not a political topic.”

A day after the story was published online, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford released the following statement:

“Citizens must be able to trust their law enforcement officers to do their jobs ethically, and prosecutors to make their decisions based on evidence and constitutional requirements. It is essential that, in the course of our duties as law enforcement, the rights and privacy of victims are protected, and citizens’ tax dollars are used appropriately. I urge anyone with information about a potential violation of state law to file a complaint with our office.”

The office may be contacted by email at aginquiries@ag.nv.gov.

