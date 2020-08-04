Couple killed in single-car crash in Pahrump identified

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has identified the couple killed in a crash in Pahrump on July 23.

The Nye County Sheriff's office Wednesday, July 10, 2019.(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Nye County Sheriff’s office has identified the couple killed in a crash in Pahrump on July 23.

Gary Krenzer, 59, and Rea Krenzer, 58, both died of blunt force injuries, the sheriff’s office said. Their manners of death were not provided.

Police were called to Gamebird Road and Simmons Street that evening for the single-vehicle crash that killed both occupants, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. No other information was available.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.