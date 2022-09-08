COVID-19 hospitalizations in county fall to lowest level since April

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Clark County have fallen to 100 from a high this year of 1,700 in January, according to state data released Wednesday.

FILE - COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Southern Nevada Health District on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped over the past week from 138 in the county. Statewide, they fell from 183 to 143, according to new data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

“COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Nevada,” the Nevada Hospital Association said. However, modest increases have been seen in Washoe County and Carson City, the trade association said.

Both in Clark County and statewide, cases also declined. The 14-day average for confirmed daily new cases fell in the county to 137 from 187. Statewide, cases dropped to 197 from 246.

The 14-day average for daily deaths, both statewide and in the county, remained at one.

Statewide, Nevada continues to have some of the lowest levels of COVID-19 in the country, a determination based on hospitalizations and case numbers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All of Nevada’s counties except for one – White Pine – are experiencing low community levels. White Pine is experiencing a medium level.

Nationwide, just 32 percent of counties are experiencing low levels, while 42 percent have medium levels and 26 percent have high.

Throughout the pandemic, waves of illness – including this summer’s wave triggered by omicron variants – have hit communities at different times.

“The wave hit us first,” said Brian Labus, an assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at UNLV’s School of Public Health. “And it passed us first. So right now we are, just timeline-wise, a few weeks ahead of the rest of the country.”

He and other public health authorities caution that the emergence of a new variant, as well as waning immunity against the coronavirus, could trigger another wave of the disease.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 592,562 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and 778,352 statewide. There have been 8,930 COVID-19 deaths in the county and 11,417 in the state.

About 55 percent of the population of the county and of the state is vaccinated against COVID-19.

