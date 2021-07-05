Daylong traffic jam on I-15 as July Fourth traffic exits Las Vegas

As of about 6:20 p.m., cars in a 10-mile backup were traveling into Primm at less than 10 mph. Traffic was also slow on the California side of the freeway.

Southbound Interstate 15 is already facing significant delays heading to California, the Nevada Highway Patrol said Monday, July 5, 2021. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

Motorists traveling from Las Vegas to California on Monday after the Fourth of July holiday were facing significant delays at the state line.

As of about 6:20 p.m., cars in a 10-mile backup were traveling into Primm at less than 10 mph, according to sigalert.com. Traffic was also slow on the California side of southbound Interstate 15, but moving at about 30 mph over a roughly 15-mile stretch.

The California-bound backup had waned significantly since about 2:30 p.m., when the Regional Transportation Commission reported a 20-mile backup near Primm and advised drivers to expect long delays.

#FASTALERT 7/5/2021 2:35 PM Heavy Traffic I-15 South to California

20 Mile Back-Up

Expect Long Delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) July 5, 2021

Early Monday, it was taking drivers about an hour and 35 minutes to get from Russell Road to the state line on southbound Interstate 15, Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Ashlee Wellman said.

“Be patient, use alternate routes to avoid the congestion,” the Highway Patrol advised Monday. “We will have extra patrols in the area throughout the day. Stay in a travel lane, shoulders are for emergency stopping only.”

