Deadly crash blocks lanes of US 95 southeast of Las Vegas

Troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday night southeast of Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

(NHP)

Troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday night southeast of Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 8:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95, about 6 miles south of the junction with U.S. Highway 93, trooper Travis Smaka said.

All southbound lanes are closed near the crash site while troopers investigate.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity once family is notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

35.933458, -114.911535