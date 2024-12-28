Death Valley National Park road closure to block off trails, campgrounds

A group of trails and campgrounds will be off-limits until at least March as crews from the Federal Highway Administration work on repairs.

Since Tropical Storm Hilary blew through Death Valley National Park in 2023, one of the park’s main roads has been in desperate need of repair. Chunks of the road are missing, and six-foot-deep holes are located where pavement used to be.

Much-needed construction on Emigrant Canyon Road will begin in the new year, the park announced on Friday, but it will come at a cost. A group of trails and campgrounds will be off-limits until at least March as crews from the Federal Highway Administration work on repairs.

“This construction includes armoring to protect the road from flash floods. Climate change is increasing the frequency of severe floods,” Mike Reynolds, the park’s superintendent, said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we need to close the road now so the work can happen.”

Due to the closure of Lower Wildrose Road as well, the affected areas closed until March include Wildrose Campground, Wildrose Charcoal Kilns, Wildrose Peak Trail, Thorndike Campground, Mahogany Flat Campground and Telescope Peak Trail, rangers said.

Previously, the Federal Highway Administration hired a contractor to temporarily fill gaps in the road after the storm, allowing it to open in the spring of 2024. The new contractor will work on concrete barriers to protect the most at-risk sections of the roads from flash flooding in the future.

