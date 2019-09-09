Deaths on Nevada roads down 39 percent in August

Nevada made it through the bulk of the so-called “100 deadliest days” on roads with consecutive monthly drops in crash-related fatalities.

In August, there were 21 fatal crashes resulting in 22 deaths, representing a 34 percent and 39 percent decline respectively over August 2018, the Department of Public Safety announced Monday.

The August drop in roadway deaths followed an 18 percent drop in July, a 41 percent decline in June and a 23 percent dip in May.

“We are encouraged to see four consecutive months of declining fatalities in comparison to 2018,” said Andrew Bennett, department of public safety spokesman. “Our office celebrates each life saved and strives to achieve zero fatalities every day. This year’s 100 deadliest days resulted in fewer lives lost on our roadways than in recent years.”

For the year there have been 168 fatal crashes, a 17 percent drop over the 202 crashes seen through August 2018, with crash deaths down 24 percent, falling from 226 through August 2018 to 172 during the same time frame this year.

Bennett said the promising stats were likely tied to more Nevadans wearing their seat belts, slowing down and driving sober.

Stats back up Bennett, as unrestrained passenger deaths are down 44 percent through August, with 33 crash related deaths tied to occupants not wearing safety belts, compared to the 59 seen through August 2018.

Clark County has also seen declining numbers through August, as there have been 113 fatal crashes resulting in 114 deaths. The numbers represent a 22 percent and a 29 percent decrease year-over-year.

With the positive numbers coming through so far this year the department is doubling down on the final months of the year, when many special events take place, Bennett said.

“The office of traffic safety will now refocus our education and enforcement efforts for the upcoming holiday season,” he said.

