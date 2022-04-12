Department of Corrections resumes contact visitation after COVID-related pause

“The health and safety of our staff and offenders is of paramount importance to the Nevada Department of Corrections,” said Deputy Director of Operations William Gittere.

(Nevada Department of Corrections)

The Nevada Department of Corrections has suspended most COVID-19 related protocols and resumed contact visitation, the department announced Monday.

“The health and safety of our staff and offenders is of paramount importance to the Nevada Department of Corrections,” said Deputy Director of Operations William Gittere. “As we have seen the number of COVID-19 cases reduce dramatically, we no longer deem necessary strict precautions. We know offenders and their friends and families have waited a very long time to hug one another.”

The department announced in January that it was suspending visitation amidst a rise in cases throughout its facilities, but did not initially give a timeline for lifting the suspension.

In addition to resuming visitation, Monday’s announcement also said masks, social distancing and barriers between participants at visits will no longer be required.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.