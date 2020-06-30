Divers recover body of a missing swimmer from Lake Havasu

The body of a Lake Havasu City man who went missing while swimming near Thompson Bay was recovered Monday, authorities said.

The London Bridge in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., was purchased by the townÂ’s founder and rededicated in 1971. It is now the second most popular tourist attraction in Arizona following the Grand Canyon.|||Photo by Deborah Wall

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — The body of a Lake Havasu City man who went missing while swimming near Thompson Bay was recovered Monday, authorities said.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said divers located the body of 67-year-old Gary Elliott Welmer around 10:30 a.m. Monday about 21 feet under the water’s surface.

Authorities responded to the area about 4 p.m. Sunday after receiving calls about a missing swimmer.

Sheriff’s crews and the Lake Havasu City police dive team performed an underwater search, but were unable to find the man and the search resumed Monday morning.

Authorities said the incident is under investigation.