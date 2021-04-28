Driver falls from RV, is run over and killed in Laughlin

A Minnesota man was killed in Laughlin on Monday when police say he fell out of a motor home he was driving and was then run over by it.

At 6:52 a.m. Monday, dispatchers received a call informing them that a man was gravely injured in an accident at Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort RV Park, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police said Bob Bruner, 67, of Albany, Minnesota, was backing his 2004 Tiffin Allegro motor home out of a parking spot when the trailer hooked to the back of the vehicle jackknifed.

Police said Bruner was attempting to pull the vehicle forward and straighten out the trailer when he fell out of the driver’s side door. Witnesses told police Bruner landed on his head and didn’t move.

“The driver landed in the path of the motorcoach’s rear tires,” police said in a press release. “The motorcoach was still in drive and slowly moving forward.”

Bruner was then run over by the vehicle and killed. The Clark County coroner’s office said Bruner died from head and neck trauma. His death is listed as an accident.

The death was the 40th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2021.

