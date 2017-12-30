Driving to California? Expect delays on Interstate 15 at Primm

Drivers heading to Southern California on Friday for New Year’s weekend are running into some heavy traffic.
At 3:30 p.m., the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported a 12-mile backup in the southbound lanes of Interstate-15 near Primm.
Drivers should expect delays.
