Driving to California? Expect delays on Interstate 15 at Primm

Traffic backs up in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 at Primm on Friday. (NVFast Traffic Camera)

Drivers heading to Southern California on Friday for New Year’s weekend are running into some heavy traffic.

At 3:30 p.m., the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported a 12-mile backup in the southbound lanes of Interstate-15 near Primm.

Drivers should expect delays.

