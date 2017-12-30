Local Nevada

Driving to California? Expect delays on Interstate 15 at Primm

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2017 - 4:17 pm
 

Drivers heading to Southern California on Friday for New Year’s weekend are running into some heavy traffic.

At 3:30 p.m., the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported a 12-mile backup in the southbound lanes of Interstate-15 near Primm.

Drivers should expect delays.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Nevada Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like