Drought causes USDA to issue disaster designation for Nye County

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated Nye County a natural disaster area because of drought conditions.

Front facade of the Department of Agriculture in downtown Washington D.C. (Getty Images)

In a July 2 letter to Nye County officials, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue informed the county that the designation allows farm operators in the county to be considered for assistance, including emergency loans, from the Farm Service Agency.

Farmers in the county who are interested in seeking assistance should contact their local Farm Service Agency office. They have eight months to file an application.

Kate Guillet, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Las Vegas, said Tuesday that portions of northern Nye are in severe drought conditions. Central portions of the county are in moderate to abnormally dry conditions, while the southern portion of the county is not in a drought.

