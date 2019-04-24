Drug Take Back Day takes place Saturday in Nevada

(Getty Images)

Authorities are encouraging people to clean out their medicine cabinets and dispose of unwanted or expired medication.

Nevadans can prevent abuse or misuse of their unused prescription pills by disposing of them Saturday at one of 35 collection sites across the state, a U.S. Department of Justice release said. Sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,The public can turn in their pills anonymously with no questions asked.

“Prevention starts at home. Cleaning out the family medicine cabinet could save a life,” U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich said in a statement.

The efforts are part of an annual effort dubbed “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day,” and in its previous 16 years, the Drug Enforcement Agency and other law enforcement agencies have taken in nearly 5,500 tons — or 11 million pounds — of pills, the release said.

The DEA will not accept liquids, needles or sharps, the release said.

