Drug Take Back Day takes place Saturday in Nevada

Authorities are encouraging people to clean out their medicine cabinets and dispose of unwanted or expired medication.
Nevadans can prevent abuse or misuse of their unused prescription pills by disposing of them Saturday at one of 35 collection sites across the state, a U.S. Department of Justice release said. Sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,The public can turn in their pills anonymously with no questions asked.
“Prevention starts at home. Cleaning out the family medicine cabinet could save a life,” U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich said in a statement.
The efforts are part of an annual effort dubbed “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day,” and in its previous 16 years, the Drug Enforcement Agency and other law enforcement agencies have taken in nearly 5,500 tons — or 11 million pounds — of pills, the release said.
The DEA will not accept liquids, needles or sharps, the release said.
Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.
Local collection sites:
Henderson
Henderson Police Department’s West Police Station
300 S. Green Valley Parkway
Las Vegas
Metropolitan Police Department Southeast Area Command
3675 E. Harmon Ave.
Metropolitan Police Department Downtown Area Command
621 N. Ninth St.
Metropolitan Police Department Enterprise Area Command parking lot
6975 W. Windmill Lane
Metropolitan Police Department Northwest Area Command
9850 W. Cheyenne Ave.
Smith’s Pharmacy parking lot
8555 W. Sahara Ave.
Downtown Summerlin Farmers Market
1980 Festival Plaza
North Las Vegas
Walmart parking lot
1807 W. Craig Road
North Las Vegas Police Department Northwest Area Command
3755 W. Washburn Road