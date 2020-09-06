Energy companies urge conservation to avoid rolling blackouts

Both NV Energy and Valley Electric issued alerts to conserve power between 4 and 9 p.m. Sunday.

NV Energy's headquarters building on 6226 W. Sahara Ave., photographed on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Valley Electric Association (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

NV Energy issued an alert for customers in both Northern and Southern Nevada to conserve power Sunday between 4 and 9 p.m. to lessen the impact on the power grid of record-breaking heat.

Today, NV Energy is urging customers to conserve electricity from 4-9 p.m. to help offset energy supply issues caused by record-breaking heat in our region. Conservation tips are at https://t.co/zxDYiaXH8v — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) September 6, 2020

Earlier, the Valley Electric Association received notification from California Independent System Operator that without energy conservation measures, anticipated demand would exceed available supply between 4 and 9 p.m. Sunday, according to a Nye County news release.

Rolling blackouts are possible in the VEA service area, which includes Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty.

The VEA had earlier put out an alert urging customers to conserve energy through 9 p.m. Monday to avoid rolling blackouts.