Family member IDs 3 victims of plane crash north of Las Vegas

Gregory Akers of Henderson, his wife, Valeriya Slyzko, and mother-in-law died when the aircraft crashed on Gass Peak north of Las Vegas on Tuesday, according to Akers’ cousin.

The pilot of an airplane that went down in mountainous terrain Tuesday near Las Vegas in a crash that was “not survivable” has been identified by family as Gregory Akers of Henderson.

Also killed was his wife, Valeriya Slyzko, said Akers’ cousin, Tina Lopez of the Dallas, Texas, area, and his mother-in-law. Lopez said she did not know the mother-in-law’s name.

“Greg was the kind of guy everyone needed to be friends with,” Lopez said. “A very caring, very giving person.”

Authorities have not yet identified the victims and have not been able to recover their remains near Gass Peak, about 15 miles north of Las Vegas, because of inclement weather. The prospects for doing so were not immediately clear early Monday.

Akers was an aviation enthusiast and retired air traffic controller at both McCarran International and Dallas-Fort Worth International airports. He moved to the Las Vegas area from Dallas around 1996.

“He always had a love for aviation,” Lopez said. “He would fly small planes all around.”

Authorities said a single-engine Cirrus SR22 registered to Akers’ company crashed in the area of Gass Peak around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said the plane went down under unknown circumstances.

Authorities said there were three people on board and that the crash was not survivable. The downed aircraft, with tail number N7GA, was registered to Akers’ business, Baron Von Speed LCC, a local aviation company. Akers and his wife were listed as managing members of the company.

Wife, mother in law also killed

Lopez said Akers’ wife and mother in law were on the aircraft when it crashed. The FAA notified the family of the crash shortly after it happened, she said.

A social media post to the Facebook page Mail Handler said Slyzko was a postal service clerk at the Las Vegas Mail Processing Annex.

A preliminary report on the accident has not been filed yet by the National Transportation Safety Board. It is also not clear when local authorities plan to attempt to recover the aircraft as part of the federal investigation into the cause.

“No NTSB investigator has been to the site,” NTSB spokesman Peter Knudson said on Friday. (It is) unclear if one will be able to, given the challenging terrain.”

Gass Peak has an elevation of about 6,943 feet, which is about 4,900 feet above Las Vegas. The recovery of the victims is expected to be carried out by local authorities.

Knudson said previously that when an aircraft crashes into such terrain, it can prevent investigators from accessing the site. In these cases a private company is hired to retrieve the wreckage for further investigation.

Witness Evertt Rogers, who lives on a large horse ranch near the southern base of the Sheep Mountain range, said he stepped outside Tuesday night after receiving a news alert on his phone about the crash.

“And there it was,” Rogers, 31, said last week, pointing toward the summit of Gass Peak. “An intense fire burning on top of the mountain. The chopper was circling the peak of the mountain with a search light, and I could see the mountaintop.”

Born in Germany

Lopez said Akers was originally born in Germany.

“I had gone into in the airline field myself,” Lopez said. “I moved to Texas and I lived with him and his wife and they took me in and I went through air travel school.

“He had a big heart,” Lopez added. “He was the kind of person who, if you needed something, he would be the first to go and get it for you. He didn’t have any children. … His babies were his airplanes. He knew how to fly several different types of aircraft. That’s what he did his entire life.”

