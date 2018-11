The Nevada Highway Patrol reported on Twitter that a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 95 south of Las Vegas had closed all lanes Tuesday morning.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported on Twitter Tuesday morning that a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 95 south of Las Vegas had closed the road.

In the tweet posted at 5 a.m., the highway patrol said the crash involved a passenger car and tractor-trailer between Boulder City and Searchlight, at mile marker 44.

Drivers should expect delays and were advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.