Final OK gives Nevada state parks a 12,000-acre boost

The Walker River State Recreation Area will add more than 12,000 acres to Nevada’s state parks with land donated from the Walker Basin Restoration Program. The planned recreation area is in western Nevada and south of Reno and Carson City and will open up access to 28 miles of river corridor on the East Walker River. Credit: Nevada Department of Conservation & Natural Resources.

CARSON CITY — Nevada’s state park system grew by 12,000 acres Tuesday with approval by a legislative panel to accept the scenic land along the East Fork of the Walker River.

The Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee accepted the transfer of land, formerly three privately held ranches, which includes 28 miles of river access known for exceptional fishing habitat.

Gov. Brian Sandoval announced creation of the Walker River State Recreation Area, about 60 miles south of Carson City, in his State of the State address in January. The park was a priority this legislative session for his administration.

State lawmakers approved $8 million in one-time and continuing funding to open and operate the park.

The property had been in private hands since before Nevada became a state and included the Pitchfork Ranch, Rafter 7 Ranch and Flying M Ranch. The Flying M was previously owned by hotel magnate Barron Hilton.

The lands were acquired through the efforts of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to secure water rights to protect and preserve Walker Lake, downstream near Hawthorne.

