Fire causes power outages in Mesquite, other towns

A fire on a major power line near Overton early Monday caused power outages in Mesquite, Logandale, Moapa, Overton and Bunkerville.

(Ablestock)

A fire on a major power line near Overton early Monday caused power outages in Mesquite, Logandale, Moapa, Overton and Bunkerville.

Keith Buchhalter, public information officer for Overton Power District Number 5, said the line had to be shut down so crews could respond to the fire.

The Mesquite Police Department said on Twitter at 9:25 a.m. that the fire had been contained but that “highly complex” repairs were needed to replace a pole supporting the high-voltage line. It warned residents to prepare for an extended outage.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada warned motorists that no services or fuel were available on Interstate 15 north to Mesquite and along U.S. Highway 93 to Alamo.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Spacek at 702-387-2921 or rspacek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RachelSpacek on Twitter.

Fire on the line has been contained. A power pole needs to be replaced. The repairs are highly complex due to the high voltage line. Plan for extended outage times. For further info follow @OPD5 for updates or call them direct at 702-346-5710. Their office is open. — Mesquite NV Police (@MesquiteNV_PD) January 21, 2019