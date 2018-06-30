Fire prevention order issued in Nevada

Federal land managers have issued a statewide fire prevention order aimed at reducing the risk of wildfires in Nevada.

Crews fight a fire in the Pine Creek trail area in the Red Rock National Conservation Area on Friday, June 22, 2018, in Las Vegas (BLM Southern Nevada)

The restrictions imposed by the Bureau of Land Management on Saturday prohibit the use of fireworks and certain types of ammunition and targets for shooting.

The prohibitions apply to all public lands, roads and trails overseen by the agency.

Officials are recommending that people refrain from shooting during hot, dry and windy conditions and that they place their targets on dirt or gravel areas that are clear of vegetation.

Nevada’s acting federal land manager, Mike Courtney, says the agency wants people to enjoy themselves outdoors but also be mindful of the danger of wildfires. He said in 2017, over 1 million acres (4,045 square kilometers) were burned on public lands.