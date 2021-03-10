Firefighters battle remote wildfire midway between Las Vegas and Ely

Firefighters are working to contain a blaze that has burned nearly 4,500 acres in the North Pahroc Range.

(Getty Images)

Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire that has burned nearly 4,500 acres midway between Las Vegas and Ely.

The fire is burning in rugged terrain in the North Pahroc Range and is consuming brush, tall grass and timber. No private property or any structures are being threatened by the fire, which was 20 percent contained on Tuesday evening.

The blaze was first reported late Monday afternoon and is expected to be fully contained by Saturday. The area received a dusting of snow overnight, and Wednesday’s forecast called for a 40 percent to 50 percent chance of rain, according to Bureau of Land Management Fire Information Officer Chris Hanefeld. More snow also is possible at higher elevations, he said.

The fire is located about 20 miles northeast of Hiko .

