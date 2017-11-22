Former ‘Public Enemy No. 1’ in Utah arrested in Northern Nevada

A 31-year-old man once considered Public Enemy No. 1 by the Salt Lake City Gang Unit has been arrested in Nevada as a suspect in a shooting in northern Utah.

Authorities say Eddie Angela Samora led U.S. marshals on a brief car chase before he was arrested Tuesday in Sparks.

He was being held on a fugitive warrant without bail on Wednesday in the Washoe County Jail in Reno.

Layton police intend to extradite him back to Utah to face attempted-murder charges in connection with an attack on 37-year-old Andy Cabrera, who was shot several times while lying on the ground at a Layton apartment building on Oct. 26.

The Salt Lake Metro Gang Unit named Samora Public Enemy No. 1 in May 2007 after police say he shot a man while driving on Interstate 215.

It’s not clear if Samora has a lawyer.