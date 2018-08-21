Foundation gives $650k for new Northern Nevada addiction center

Renown Health Foundation will use $650,000 in restitution dollars from a multistate settlement with Deutsche Bank to help fund an addiction and mental health center in Northern Nevada, the attorney general’s office announced Tuesday.

The Stacie Mathewson Behavioral Health & Addiction Institute announced its anticipated launch in May with a $6 million contribution from Charles N. Mathewson and Stacie L. Mathewson to treat those with addiction and mental health disorders.

The additional funds for the institute come from a $220 million settlement with Deutsche Bank related to “deceptive trade practices” announced in October. Attorney General Adam Laxalt joined 44 other state attorneys general in the settlement, which resulted in a lump sum repayment to Renown Health that the health-care company directed the funding to the new center.

“We have taken an all-of-the-above approach to the opioid crisis, and we are heartened that Renown Health chose to use these funds to make a lasting investment in mental health and addiction recovery services,” Laxalt said in a news release.

The settlement accused Deutsche Bank of manipulating the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), an interest rate used as a mortgage rate benchmark, the release said. Renown was owed just over $650,000 in restitution as calculated by the settlement’s multistate executive committee.

Nevada ranks 51st in the nation for overall access to mental health care, according to Mental Health America.

