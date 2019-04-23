Gas prices in Nevada are the 5th highest in the nation

Patrons pump gas at a station on Flamingo Road at Koval Lane on Monday, April 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevadans continue to feel pain at the pump.

Even though the national gasoline price average went up only 1 cent, the smallest one-week increase since mid-February, it was a different story in Nevada.

Gasoline prices increased by 8 cents over last week to $3.34 per gallon, according to AAA.

Nevada has the fifth highest average in the nation, behind California ($4.03), Hawaii ($3.59), Washington ($3.46) and Oregon ($3.36). The national average is $2.84 per gallon.

“On the week, 30 states saw pump price increases or decreases of 3 cents or less, which helped keep the national average relatively steady, but motorists shouldn’t get their hopes up just yet,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson

Clark County had an average price of $3.32, an increase of 44 cents per gallon from a month ago, according to AAA. Mineral County had the highest average price in Nevada at $3.61.

According to AAA, Utah had some of the least expensive gasoline in the country for a few weeks, but with a 20 cent increase — the largest in the nation — Utah now ranks as the 17th most expensive average price with $2.81.

Alabama checks in with the lowest average price per gallon at $2.50.

