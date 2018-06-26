Grant to aid expansion of Nevada State Railroad Museum

A $350,000 state grant will go toward expanding the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City, museum officials said Monday.

The Southern Nevada Railroad Museum train parked at the train depot in Boulder City on Sunday, June 17, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Money from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, administered by the Nevada Division of State Parks, will help pay for a children’s learning center, play area, bicycle path and other amenities for an area known as Linear Park, which is visited by roughly 44,000 people annually.

Designs are underway for the expansion project, estimated at more than $24 million. Museum officials said they are seeking private and public funding.

“Construction of this park will not only serve our economic development needs as a tourist destination, it will add to the community’s quality of life by providing additional amenities that residents and visitors can enjoy,” Boulder City Manager Al Noyola said in a statement.

