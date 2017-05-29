Guests displaced after fire intentionally set at Reno motel

(Google)

RENO — Authorities say they’ve detained a suspect in connection to a fire that damaged a Reno motel early Sunday and displaced dozens of guests.

The Reno Fire Department says an elevator at the Lido Inn was set on fire early on Sunday morning. Firefighters evacuated 25 people, and two others were taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

The fire was contained to the elevator and elevator shaft.

The American Red Cross says that it’s assisting eight people affected by the fire.

Authorities haven’t identified the suspected arsonist.