56°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Local Nevada

Harry Reid recalls one of his strangest cases as a young attorney

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2019 - 10:37 am
 

Fifty years ago, a young Las Vegas attorney took a case that he would describe decades later as “the most challenging and bizarre case of my lawyer life.”

It involved a 25-year-old named Russell Payne, who was accused of killing his parents, a prominent former Las Vegas couple, during the summer of 1969. A then-novel legal defense. Even a daring escape.

That attorney: former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid, who recently recalled the almost-too-strange-to-be-true chapter of his career, which Reid also writes about in his 2008 memoir, “The Good Fight: Hard Lessons from Searchlight to Washington.”

Martin Payne was a physician in Las Vegas — the first orthopedic surgeon here, Reid recalled — and one-time chief of staff at Sunrise Hospital Medical Center. His wife, Emmalyn Payne, was a journalist, Reid said, who wrote for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Martin Payne was “kind of an eccentric man. For example, his doormat didn’t say ‘Welcome,’ it said ‘Stay Away,’ ” Reid said. He writes that Payne “loved to make little people feel even smaller” and that Payne and his wife “were totally without affection toward friends, neighbors, their only child Russell, and each other.”

Russell was equally eccentric but “a very smart young man ,” said Reid, who previously had defended Russell in a reckless driving and a firearms case.

During the mid-’60s, Martin and Emmalyn Payne moved to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The son joined them later. But because he tended toward “living the life of a playboy, running with a Strip crowd,” he hated it, Reid said.

Then, in the summer of 1969, “I heard from one of his friends that he was in trouble and I should go up to Jackson Hole,” Reid said.

Russell was being held in jail on a DUI charge, but authorities also suspected his involvement in the disappearance of his parents, who, according to an Associated Press account, had gone missing June 12. No bodies had been found, but police had found Martin Payne’s vehicle, its interior smeared with blood.

Reid, who had been practicing law for about five years, traveled to Jackson Hole and found it to be “not a good place for strangers.” Townspeople didn’t like Russell Payne, Reid recalled, and they didn’t like him, either.

Reid expected that murder charges would come, and Reid wanted to get Russell Payne back to Las Vegas before it would be impossible for him to leave Wyoming. Reid bought tickets on a commercial flight to Las Vegas, and, he writes, “everyone in Jackson Hole seemed to know it.”

But when police arrived at the airport, they found only Reid, who had arranged for friends of the son to drive him to Idaho and then have him fly back to Las Vegas on a private plane.

Back in Las Vegas, Reid started preparing a murder defense. He recalls that one expert he consulted was intrigued that Russell Payne had been taking a prescription drug called Deaner, which, Reid said, his father was giving him in hopes that it would reduce his desire for alcohol.

As Reid consulted experts and medical literature, he found that Deaner could induce hypothalamic seizures, particularly when accentuated by alcohol use, in which a person could go into a violent rage but not recall it afterward.

Payne claimed to have no memory of killing his parents. Reid arranged for medical tests, which revealed that Russell’s brain function changed dramatically when he was administered Deaner and measured amounts of alcohol.

According to the AP, the bodies of Martin and Emmalyn Payne were found July 27 near their home. Both had been shot and beaten about the head, according to Reid.

“So we go back to Wyoming and they’re trying to come up with some sort of trial date,” Reid writes. “They don’t want to go to trial. It’s a small community. I guess they assumed (I was) this hotshot lawyer from Las Vegas. Now keep in mind I was a pretty new lawyer.”

Reid’s research and the defense he prepared prompted the district attorney to accept Russell Payne’s plea of involuntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to 20 years in Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins, Wyoming, where, Reid notes, Butch Cassidy was a charter alumnus.

“If you wanted to find a place to have a prison, that would be the place,” Reid said. “It’s the most miserable, cold, windy place imaginable. I’m sure maybe there is a place colder than that, but there aren’t too many.”

Russell Payne was “a model prisoner,” Reid said. “He took up weightlifting. I would go visit him. He became huge, like a bodybuilder.”

He was released after serving six years and returned to Las Vegas. Reid occasionally would hear about how he was doing from one of Russell Payne’s remaining friends.

“Russell lived alone,” Reid said. “I think his life became very difficult. He had all these friends, and they dropped him, so he became kind of a loner.”

Until his death several years ago, he was a model citizen, Reid said, and “never publicly acknowledged killing his parents. Never.”

Reid writes in his memoir that he “came out of this case feeling a few years older. The experience had changed me, as a lawyer and as a man. More than ever before, I felt a compulsion to follow the facts, wherever they led, however uncomfortable the truth might be, however long it takes, however much it costs.”

Reid said somebody once asked him what sorts of cases he took when he was a lawyer. “Anything I could get,” he said. “I took a lot of cases a lot of people wouldn’t take.”

Like many of those cases, Russell Payne’s “gave me a better perspective of what life is about,” Reid said, and reinforced to him the defense attorney’s obligation to represent a client as best as he or she can.

“Did I ever believe Russell Payne did not kill his parents? No, I didn’t believe that. But that is not my responsibility,” he said. “The job of a lawyer is, not to do anything dishonest, but do everything you can (for a client).”

Contact reporter John Przybys at jprzybys @reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0280. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - VIDEO
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - VIDEO
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local Videos
Warrant served at Alpine Motel
Fire Department investigators served a search warrant on the Alpine Motel Apartments on Sunday. The warrant was part of an investigation into a fire that killed six people. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
6 dead in downtown Las Vegas apartment fire - VIDEO
Tenants of a downtown Las Vegas apartment building jumped from second- and third-story windows to escape an early morning fire Saturday that killed six and injured 13. (Nicole Klein)
Alpine fire survivors Brandon and Sara
Alpine fire survivors Brandon and Sara describe their experience in the deadly fire that claimed six lives on Saturday. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine fire survivor Jonathan Wilson
Resident Jonathan Wilson’s pregnant wife jumped from building and is in hospital. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Apartment fire survivor tells his story
A resident of fire ravaged Alpine Apartments tells the story of a fire that killed six. (K.M. Cannon/Las vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine fire survivor
Resident Floyd Guenther talks about his experience during the fatal fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
6 dead in Alpine Motel Apartment fire
Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski briefs reporters about a fatal fire that happened early in the morning in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine Apartment Motel Fire
Four people died early Saturday morning and seven were hospitalized after a fire at the Alpine Apartment Motel in downtown Las Vegas. (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas resident collects African-American Christmas decorations - VIDEO
Las Vegas resident Roxanne Givens has a collection of Christmas decorations that include African-American Santas, angels, cherubs and residents of a Victorian village. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Billie the Pidge found by pigeon rescue group
“Billie the Pidge” found when pigeon rescue group was searching for another cowboy hat-wearing bird in Las Vegas (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian struck, killed in east Las Vegas - VIDEO
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle that ran a red light Sunday afternoon in the east valley, Las Vegas police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Governor Sisolak responds to Dental Board lack of action
Governor Steve Sisolak responds to questions about why a pair of top staffers remain in place on the Nevada Board of Dental Examiners after they were supposed to be terminated Dec. 5. (Angus Kelly/La Vegas Review-Journal)
Cowboys help Las Vegas police
Cowboys at Horseman's Park help Metro apprehend a suspected carjacker on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (Colton Payne/Facebook)
Las Vegan battles his HOA and wins in the Supreme Court
Jonathan Friedrich paid HOA fees to Rancho Bel Air Property Owners Association, Unit 2 for 10 years when he found out he didn't live in the HOA. "That was the start of the big fight," he said. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas - VIDEO
Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas early Friday, Dec. 13. The crash occurred about 3 a.m. on Pecos Road near East Lake Mead Boulevard. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Holiday displays brighten properties along the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Las Vegas hotel casinos celebrate the season with holiday displays. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shop with a Cop North Las Vegas
Some 42 kids and their families received $200 apiece in free presents thanks to the North Las Vegas Shop with a Cop program. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial Bowl Bridge
The Centennial Bowl bridge will be the second-longest bridge in Nevada at 2,635 feet long when complete. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Memory of Pearl Harbor fading, warn last 2 survivors in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Lenoard Nielsen and Edward Hall, believed to be the last two survivors of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor living in Las Vegas, aren’t sure that the lessons from the “date which will live in infamy” will withstand the test of time. (James Schaeffer, Briana Erickson, Michael Quine / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Homicide Pecos and Washington
Metro Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer talks about an investigation into a man's death at an east Las Vegas apartment complex on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Homicide investigation Pecos and Washington
Las Vegas police investigate an incident at a single-story apartment complex on the 3500 block Folage Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DUI suspect nearly twice legal limit in fatal crash on Thanksgiving
A 27-year-old Las Vegas man had nearly twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he crashed on Thanksgiving and killed a mother of three, a prosecutor said Tuesday.
NHP Trooper Travis Smaka explains a fatal, wrong-way crash on Interstate 15
NHP Trooper Travis Smaka explains a fatal, wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 North. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Family, friends remember woman killed in Thanksgiving crash - VIDEO
A vigil was held Sunday evening to honor the 32-year-old California woman killed in a crash on Thanksgiving morning in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Victim in suspected DUI crash in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving IDd - VIDEO
Family members have identified the victim of a suspected DUI crash that happened on Thanksgiving in southwest Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snowfall in Summerlin - VIDEO
Snow was falling in Summerlin the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 29, 2019. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
JCPenney at Meadows Mall opens at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving - VIDEO
JCPenney at Meadows Mall opened at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day for early Black Friday deals. The first 1,500 customers through the doors received a coupon for $500, $100 or $10 off their purchases on Thursday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
DUI suspected in fatal crash in southwest Las Vegas - VIDEO
A 35-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Thanksgiving morning after a suspected DUI driver ran a red light in southwest Las Vegas, police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rj Consumer Tips: Black Friday and Cyber Monday prep
Review Journal Business and Consumer reporter, Subrina Hudson, discusses best strategies to navigate through your Thanksgiving holiday shopping weekend.
A winter storm warning was issued for parts of Clark County
A winter storm warning was issued for parts of Clark County — though not in the Las Vegas Valley — and adjacent counties from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Friday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fremont Street is getting a new LED sign - VIDEO
The Fremont Street Experience is planning to add an LED sign that pays tribute to downtown Las Vegas’ history. The 430-square-foot sign is set to be built on the east side of Main Street and Fremont Street. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ethel M Chocolates cactus garden lit for Christmas - Video
The 26th Annual Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden Lighting in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The garden will be open until 10 p.m. daily through the holidays. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Therapy dogs dress up for Halloween at Poets Walk Henderson - Video
Therapy dogs dress up for a Halloween costume contest at the Poet's Walk Henderson Memory Care facility. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Strippers file $15M lawsuit against city of Reno
By Sabrina Schnur / RJ

Nine women, including eight strippers, are seeking $15 million in a class-action lawsuit filed this week against the city of Reno.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., talks with Steve Frishman, a technical consultant to ...
Nevada says government’s covert ‘plutonium smuggling operation’ illegal
By Scott Sonner The Associated Press

Nevada wants a federal judge to declare illegal what it calls the U.S. government’s “secret plutonium smuggling operation” and order the removal of weapons-grade material already shipped to a security site north of Las Vegas over the state’s objections.