Help requested to identify man’s body found in Lake Havasu

The Mohave County sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man whose body was found floating in Lake Havasu City on Oct. 5.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Mohave County sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man whose body was found floating in Lake Havasu on Oct. 5.

The man’s body was found floating between two rental boats near London Bridge Beach in Lake Havasu City around 9 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

The deceased was a 5-foot-8 1/2-inch tall Asian man, who weighed 224 pounds and had graying black hair and brown eyes. The office believes he was between 50 and 60 years old and said he had upper and lower dentures.

There are no missing person reports matching his description and the office said it was unable to identify him through fingerprints.

A photo of the body was posted on the office’s Facebook page. Anyone with information can contact the Mohave County sheriff’s office at 928-753-0753 and provide case number 19-038460.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviejournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.