Homeless man set on fire in Reno, police say

Police are investigating after a homeless man was intentionally sent on fire in Reno.

(Reno Police Department/Facebook)

Reno police say the man was covered in gasoline before the fire started near an apartment complex early Monday morning, KOLO-TV reports.

Authorities say he is recovering from his injuries at a local hospital, though he may need to be transferred for additional treatment.

Shortly after firefighters transported the victim to the hospital, the Fire Department responded to a call of a shipping container on fire near the area where the victim was burned. Since the two incidents were so close in proximity, firefighters are investigating if the incidents are related.

The shipping container showed evidence of someone living there and the man who was set on fire was homeless.