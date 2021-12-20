Hoover Dam Bypass Bridge reopens after brief shutdown
A man had climbed to a barrier and “appeared to be wanting to jump,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said.
The Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge was shut down Sunday night because of police activity, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.
A man had climbed to a barrier and “appeared to be wanting to jump,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said. Officers responded, and the man came down by 6:30 p.m., Boxler said.
Also known as the Hoover Dam Bypass Bridge near the Arizona border, Interstate 11 was closed in both directions. The Regional Transportation Commission said there was a two-mile backup in the area.
The highway was reopened around 6:30, Boxler said.
