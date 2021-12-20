40°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Nevada

Hoover Dam Bypass Bridge reopens after brief shutdown

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2021 - 7:00 pm
 
The 1,900-foot-long Hoover Dam bypass bridge, which opened in October 2010, crosses Black Canyo ...
The 1,900-foot-long Hoover Dam bypass bridge, which opened in October 2010, crosses Black Canyon 900 feet above the Colorado River about a quarter of a mile downstream from Hoover Dam, which separates Lake Mead and Lake Mohave. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

The Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge was shut down Sunday night because of police activity, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

A man had climbed to a barrier and “appeared to be wanting to jump,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said. Officers responded, and the man came down by 6:30 p.m., Boxler said.

Also known as the Hoover Dam Bypass Bridge near the Arizona border, Interstate 11 was closed in both directions. The Regional Transportation Commission said there was a two-mile backup in the area.

The highway was reopened around 6:30, Boxler said.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Guitar-shaped hotel is latest themed project for Strip
Guitar-shaped hotel is latest themed project for Strip
2
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
3
JONAH GOLDBERG: Trump’s clout with Republican voters seems to be slipping away
JONAH GOLDBERG: Trump’s clout with Republican voters seems to be slipping away
4
Robin Lehner says Islanders fans ‘saved my life’
Robin Lehner says Islanders fans ‘saved my life’
5
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Why is the Left now worried about end of democracy?
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Why is the Left now worried about end of democracy?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
Northern Nevada woman 2nd omicron case in state
The Associated Press

The second case was found in Churchill County in northern Nevada and involved an unvaccinated woman in her mid-40s, according to the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory.