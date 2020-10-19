83°F
Hoover Dam’s outside areas reopen to public

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2020 - 9:56 am
 
Updated October 21, 2020 - 12:22 pm

Hoover Dam has reopened to the public.

The Bureau of Reclamation reopened the outside areas on Tuesday.

Visitor center tours and exhibits remain closed.

Visitors will be able to drive across the top of Hoover Dam, park in the parking garage and other designated parking areas, walk on the top of the dam and access the O’Callaghan-Tillman Memorial Bridge plaza and walkway. The Historic Railroad Trail access point also is open.

All open areas can be accessed without tickets.

The parking garage and Arizona Pay Lot cost $10 per vehicle.

The cafe and gift store at the parking garage and the gift store at the Arizona turnaround are expected to reopen soon.

Visitors are asked to adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to protect themselves, fellow visitors and Hoover Dam employees.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

