Hospital pediatric units face crowding and crisis staffing levels

The Nevada Hospital Association calls on the governor’s office to help with pediatric unit staffing and crowding.

As hospital pediatric units contend with crowding and crisis staffing levels, the Nevada Hospital Association has called upon the governor’s office to help expand services for children.

Occupancy rates of licensed pediatric beds exceed 100 percent in both children’s wards and pediatric care units, the association said Wednesday. For weeks, Nevada’s pediatric units have been hit hard by respiratory infections including RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), which targets young children as well as older adults.

“Normal service levels are disrupted and currently, no immediate solution is available,” the hospital association said in a weekly report. “Nevada is not unique in this situation, making patient transfers to neighboring states difficult, as no beds at those hospitals are open.”

The association said it is working with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office to address the issue. It has requested authorization for hospitals to exceed licensed capacity in neonatal and pediatric units. It also has requested a waiver of licensing requirements for nurses and respiratory care personnel “so that hospitals can safely staff the expanded areas.”

Nevada is one of a handful of states that do not accept nursing licenses from other states.

Hospitals are currently holding patients in emergency departments until a bed is available, mandating overtime and implementing surge plans.

Staffing is at crisis levels as the demand for pediatric-trained nurses is increasing, the association said. “The anticipated respiratory therapy and pediatric nurse overtime may increase burnout among these critical employees in the coming months,” it said.

Overall hospital occupancy rates are at 71 percent, and 77 percent in ICUs, which the association said means there is adequate capacity to treat any surge in adult patients.

