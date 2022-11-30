55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Local Nevada

Hospital pediatric units face crowding and crisis staffing levels

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2022 - 3:15 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

As hospital pediatric units contend with crowding and crisis staffing levels, the Nevada Hospital Association has called upon the governor’s office to help expand services for children.

Occupancy rates of licensed pediatric beds exceed 100 percent in both children’s wards and pediatric care units, the association said Wednesday. For weeks, Nevada’s pediatric units have been hit hard by respiratory infections including RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), which targets young children as well as older adults.

“Normal service levels are disrupted and currently, no immediate solution is available,” the hospital association said in a weekly report. “Nevada is not unique in this situation, making patient transfers to neighboring states difficult, as no beds at those hospitals are open.”

The association said it is working with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office to address the issue. It has requested authorization for hospitals to exceed licensed capacity in neonatal and pediatric units. It also has requested a waiver of licensing requirements for nurses and respiratory care personnel “so that hospitals can safely staff the expanded areas.”

Nevada is one of a handful of states that do not accept nursing licenses from other states.

Hospitals are currently holding patients in emergency departments until a bed is available, mandating overtime and implementing surge plans.

Staffing is at crisis levels as the demand for pediatric-trained nurses is increasing, the association said. “The anticipated respiratory therapy and pediatric nurse overtime may increase burnout among these critical employees in the coming months,” it said.

Overall hospital occupancy rates are at 71 percent, and 77 percent in ICUs, which the association said means there is adequate capacity to treat any surge in adult patients.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Die Hard’ actor, UNLV professor Clarence Gilyard dies
‘Die Hard’ actor, UNLV professor Clarence Gilyard dies
2
8 potential candidates to replace Marcus Arroyo at UNLV
8 potential candidates to replace Marcus Arroyo at UNLV
3
Hotel EDC coming to Las Vegas Strip
Hotel EDC coming to Las Vegas Strip
4
Bettor turns $100 into $75K after hitting NFL parlay
Bettor turns $100 into $75K after hitting NFL parlay
5
Police: Fatal shooting was act of retaliation for slaying day earlier
Police: Fatal shooting was act of retaliation for slaying day earlier
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly speaks to the Review-Journal at her office in Pahrump on Wedne ...
Outgoing Nye County sheriff seeks seat on bench
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Sharon Wehrly, who lost her re-election bid, is one of 15 candidates for a vacant justice of the peace seat that could be filled as early as January.

 
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise statewide
By / RJ

While hospitalizations remain relatively low in Clark County and statewide, pediatric units continue to be stressed by respiratory infections, including RSV.